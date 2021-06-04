Virgin River: Netflix Renews Series for Season 4

Virgin River: Great news for Virgin River fans! Today (03), Production Weekly – a website that tracks film and series production data – confirmed that the title based on the books by author Robyn Carr will receive a 4th season, whose shooting should begin in July and be completed in November.

The title that follows nurse Melinda, who decides to leave the big city and start her life on the quiet Virgin River to try to overcome the problems of the past, already has two seasons on Netflix, with the third coming on July 9th.

So, excited to check out what’s going to happen in the coming seasons? Let us know in the comments section!