Virgin River: Lauren talks about fans hating Charmaine

The Virgin River series has stood out as one of the most loved by the Netflix audience, however, not all members of the Virgin River cast receive only the affection of fans. Actress Lauren Hammersley, who plays Charmaine, said she suffers from the character’s “haters”, who end up mixing things up and directing hatred directly at her.

In an interview with the TV Line website, Lauren commented on some situations she faced with the audience of the series.

“Most of the time, the people who interact with me directly are very kind. They will say that they hate Charmaine, but they still like me, and they tell me that I play her well. That’s nice. However, there are some people who don’t recognize that the character is not the actor, so there have been some weird interactions that usually end with me saying, ‘Have a great day!’ Because I don’t know how to deal with it. ”

In the series, Charmaine has been a counterpoint in the romance between Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). The public has interacted in different ways on social media, with some rooting for Mel and others identifying more with Charmaine.

“The story has two sides,” said Lauren on the subject. “Charmaine really wanted Jack to be hers, but her heart belongs to Mel. It’s a tough fight for Charmaine, but I can see why people just want her out of the way, because of the chemistry between Jack and Mel ”.

Remember that Virgin River has already been renewed for its 3rd season, which will show how Charmaine will deal with the fact that she is pregnant with Jack.