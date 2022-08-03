Virgin River fans are unhappy that Charmaine is still pregnant, and the showrunner shared his thoughts about schedule problems ahead of Season 5

Over the course of the four seasons of Virgin River, a number of enduring mysteries arose that a popular novel about a small town was supposed to reveal. Fortunately, when “Virgin River” debuted as part of the 2022 TV schedule, it eventually gave fans plenty of answers to questions like who shot Jack and why, what was going to be done with drug lord Calvin and where did Page go. But the end of the 4th season of the series “Virgin River” gave viewers the answer to perhaps the most difficult question: why the hell is Charmain still pregnant? Fans have had a lot of trouble answering this question, and now the showrunner has shared his thoughts on the problems with the show’s schedule ahead of the fifth season of Virgin River.

What are Virgin River fans saying about Charmaine’s pregnancy?

Look, fandom is almost never easy, so it can be hard to understand that the biggest problem people have with the troubled Charmaine being pregnant is not that she said she was going to have Jack’s twins when he was trying to have an affair with Mel (who is better at everything than Charmaine). Instead, many viewers have been disappointed over the past three seasons or so by how slow this pregnancy has been. As one fan said on Twitter:

I love a little #VirginRiver, but oh my God, this has to be the slowest show EVER! Charmain was pregnant for 4 consecutive seasons and for some reason only 5 months. WE ARE PICKING UP THE PACE on July 22, 2022.

The finale of the recently released Season 4 confirmed that all the wild surprises, twists of events, arrests, shootings, stabbings, car crashes and romantic interludes that we saw throughout “Virgin River” actually happened within five months. embrace. This came to light when Mel and Jack went to help Charmaine, who was panicking about Todd and the babies, and Jack called 911, telling the operator that she was “about five months pregnant,” and fans remember that she announced her pregnancy near the end. Virgin River Season 1.

What did the Virgin River showrunner say about Season 5 and the chronology issues?

Fans are calling for Virgin River to speed up, what can new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith say about schedule problems? Asked by Glamour if the fifth season of Virgin River will go faster, Smith said:

Part of the problem with the show is that there are so many cliffhangers who are so effective at watching the show and making it feel like it’s one long story. With that said, it automatically compresses your timeline because you jump straight to the next episode, so that really complicates the task. I don ‘t want to stay so limited in the timeline … I want to expand it, but I also don’t feel like I want to speed up the process and get ahead of myself.

Yes, this is especially problematic for many who watch Virgin River, given the huge number of things that have happened over all four seasons, as evidenced by Smith’s mention of the show’s many cliffhangers. Even if we just think about Chalk/Jack/Charmain about all this and omit the madness that everyone else in town went through (while Charmain is still carrying what seems to be the longest-gestating twin boy ever gestated) it makes little sense that such a short period of time has passed, as noted in another disgruntled thread Twitter.

Smith said he understands where the fans are coming from, but also doesn’t want to speed things up to the point where other stories can’t be fully explored.:

But I had the same reaction. I got an extended idea of what Season 4 was like before I was invited to the show; when I saw Charmaine, I thought she was carrying twins, but she’s not anymore. She’s no closer. I feel the pain of the audience, I hear it and I feel the same, but I also don’t want to upset the situation to such an extent that we already have so many wonderful things going on.

We already know that the 5th season of “Virgin River” (which is already being filmed) will begin the morning after the fateful disclosure of Charmaine, in which star Martin Henderson is “excited” by Jack. But that doesn’t mean that at some point in the season we won’t see the series skipped ahead, which, at least, would be good for dumb Charmain to finally be able to give birth, and for Mel not to have to be pregnant for three seasons either.