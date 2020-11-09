Virgin Hyperloop performs first manned test

The Virgin Hyperloop, which is predicted to raise the bar in human and cargo transportation to the next level, tried its first manned test in the Nevada desert. The vehicle, which has a futuristic transport concept, consists of compartments inside vacuum tubes that transport passengers at high speeds.

Virgin Hyperloop successfully performed first manned trial

While Virgin Hyperloop was not the first company to develop the concept, it was the first company to try to transport passengers. In the trial, two passengers, both company personnel, reached speeds of 107 mph (172 km) in 15 seconds on the 500-meter long test track. This trial represents an important step in Virgin’s plans to get travel over 1000 km / h.

Speaking to the BBC about the trial, Customer Experience Director Sara Lucian described the experience as both psychologically and physically exhilarating. Luchian, who conducted the experiment with Josh Giegel, chief technology officer of the company, stated that although the acceleration is more than a normal route, the journey is smooth and not like a roller coaster. Underlining that neither of them felt sick after the experiment, Lucian also stated that their speed was significantly affected by the length of the track.

Based on the suggestion of Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a concept, Hyperloop is described by many critics as a science fiction product. The vehicle, which is basically built on the basis of Maglev rail trains, the fastest magnetic train in the world, provides further acceleration in vacuum tubes.

Founded in 2014, the company was previously known as Virgin Hyperloop One.



