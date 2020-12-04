Virgin Galactic launches new space suits for tourist flights

Virgin Galactic, a company that develops spaceships for suborbital tourist flights, revealed on Friday (4) the space suits that will be used by its pilots in the first test flight with rocket, from the company’s new base, Spaceport America in New Mexico.

In a press release, the space tourism company reports that, although not pressurized, the suits are specially designed to function as clothes that fly “regularly at a speed three times greater than the sound in space and back”.

The new costumes

Manufactured by Under Armor, a traditional American clothing and sporting goods company, the suits are made of strong and robust material (“flight grade” as per the statement), but at the same time, relatively light, weighing around 1 kg. The idea is that they are comfortable either floating in zero gravity, or when they are strongly pressed into the seat during rocket propulsion.

The suits are also designed to regulate body temperature during temperature variations that occur during flight.

The costumes can be seen during the transmission of the test flight, which should take place next Friday (11). Virgin Galactic chief pilot Dave Mackay confessed that he is looking forward to wearing his space suit (which will have black details on the sides, knees and boots), not just on this pioneering flight, but “often in the future”.



