Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is not ruling anything out in this “crazy” season as he hopes to make up for his disappointment at the World Cup.

The captain of the Netherlands national team said that his team’s exit from the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout at the hands of the eventual winner Argentina spurred his desire to succeed for his club.

After the Reds’ Carabao Cup defence ended at Manchester City shortly before Christmas, a fourth consecutive Premier League win – over Leicester on Friday – moved Jurgen Klopp’s team, which had previously misfired, six points clear of third-placed Newcastle with a match in stock.

However, they are 15 points behind leader Arsenal and while Van Dijk admits they don’t currently see a title-winning side, there are plenty of opportunities to play in 2023 as the race for Champions League qualification heats up.

And after the disappointment in Qatar, his first major tournament, the Dutchman is determined to improve Liverpool’s position.

“Of course, I had time to think. In the end, everything disappointed us, it’s also part of football, and I know that,” said Van Dijk, who is celebrating his fifth birthday at Anfield ahead of a trip to Brentford.

“I’ve already lost quite a lot, so it was a tough couple of days, but then I had to get back to the most important things in life — my wife and children — and that’s how it was.

“It fuels me in any shape, shape or form because I want to succeed in the Netherlands, but it also motivates me here.

“We are a few points behind Arsenal, but the season can be very crazy, very strange.

“But we have to be realistic, and right now we are not thinking about the title.

“We have to focus on the upcoming game, win matches, and then we’ll see. I am always motivated, I always want to win and I give my best in every game.”

Having achieved victory over Leicester, Liverpool will be encouraged by the return of midfielder Fabinho, who missed the match due to the birth of his first child.

New striker Cody Gakpo could technically be involved if his transfer paperwork is completed on time, but he is likely to take part in the FA Cup next weekend.

Klopp has not ruled out further signings, the window is now open, but it seems unlikely at the moment and the manager admits they need to raise some money before new deals can be made.

“I’ve been here for seven years and all the windows are almost the same; we talk about these things as if money doesn’t matter,” Klopp said.

“This never happens. We sign an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo, and then you read about the next player.

“We can’t play as a Monopoly. Of course, we can’t just spend and never could.

“It’s a big part of my philosophy to work with full faith and trust with the players we have and not tell them all the time that we need another player in this position.

“It’s clear that you need real quality in all positions and two teams with the same level that you can rotate, but people are surprised when we say that we can’t start throwing money around.

“If there is something we can do and it means the right player and financial situation, we will do it.”

Asked if it was possible to dismiss one of his minor players, he added: “It’s a different situation, I don’t know.

“No one has come to me and asked me to leave the club, if that’s the case, then I would listen, but so far no one has come.”