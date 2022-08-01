Viral Disney World TikTok Shows How a Guest Lies About His Birthday and Gets an A+ Response from an actor

Actors at Walt Disney World are ready to help guests, and quite often they do everything possible to make the guests’ impressions as magical as possible. However, you should never try to insult the Disney World Cast members and get more than you need from them, because they will do it. when necessary, he will put you in your place.

One recent guest discovered this when he visited Whispering Canyon at Disneyland. The place to dine at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is advertised as “good food served with attitude,” and they learned this the hard way when they told their waiter they were celebrating their birthday, but then the waiter found out it was about a birthday. a week earlier. The reaction to this news has gone viral in TikTok. No free dessert for you, buddy.

Everyone you see here seems to be having fun despite being denied a free birthday cupcake, but if you’ve ever been to Whispering Canyon, you’ll understand why. The cast members who indulge with you, of course, in a good-natured manner, are not only well known, but also expected. If your waiter doesn’t mess with you a little while you’re there, you’ll probably feel like you didn’t get your money.

Eating a piece of cupcake is something we’ve already seen in Whispering Canyon. It’s even possible that these guests asked for a free cupcake on purpose because they knew what was going to happen. Try asking for a bottle of ketchup while you’re there, and you can also predict the answer.

Many people go to Disneyworld or Disneyland to celebrate their birthday, but of course we can’t always be there on our actual birthday. Some restaurants may give you something like a grace period when it comes to free desserts or other special things they do, but apparently Whispering Canyon isn’t one of those places.

But going to Disney Park for a birthday party can still be a lot of fun. If you get one of the buttons that says “It’s your birthday”, almost every actor passing by you will wish you a happy birthday, which may seem strange at first, but in the end it will be very nice. I was at Disneyland on my birthday and one day I got a table at Disneyland Blue Bayou without a reservation because the actor wanted to make sure my birthday was special and it was my real birthday, so even Whispering Canyon would give me a cupcake.

At the same time, getting rejected by a cupcake is probably a lot more fun. Unless it’s a very delicious cupcake. Has anyone really managed to eat it, or do we need to ask the actors what they actually taste like?