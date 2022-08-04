Violation: the decision was made in the case of Britney Griner in the Russian court

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been convicted by a Russian court on drug smuggling charges.

A US citizen has been sentenced to nine years in prison in a Russian prison, ESPN investigative journalist T.J. said. Quinn.

Griner has been “unlawfully detained” in Russia for more than 160 days since her arrest at Moscow airport in February. Russian officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage when she was traveling for her professional basketball career.

Last month, the 31-year-old Olympic champion pleaded guilty. Her legal team said the move was an attempt to take responsibility and gain some leniency in the event of a conviction.

These drug smuggling charges could lead to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors requested 9.5 years in closing arguments, according to CNN.

Although this nine-year term is undoubtedly frightening, the actual length of her imprisonment will be determined by the speed with which the US and Russian governments will work out the issue of prisoner exchange.

A well-known trade deal sends Griner and another American prisoner, Paul Whelan, home in exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

“I never wanted to offend anyone, I never wanted to endanger the Russian population, I never wanted to break any laws here,” Griner said in an emotional speech on Thursday. “I made an honest mistake, and I hope that in your decision my life will not end here. I know everyone keeps talking about the political pawn and politics, but I hope it’s far from this courtroom.