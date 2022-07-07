Violation: Legendary movie star James Caan has died at the age of 82

On Thursday, the world received heartbreaking news. Famous actor James Caan died this week. He was 82 years old.

Kaan’s death was officially announced on his Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of Jimmy’s passing on the evening of July 6,” the tweet reads. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and sincere condolences and asks you to continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of the tweet.”

During his career, Kaan has been nominated for several awards, including four Golden Globes, an Emmy and an Oscar.

During his career, Kaan starred in many famous films, such as “Misery”, “Elf”, “El Dorado”, “Thief”, “Rollerball” and “The Gambler”.

Of course, Caan is also known for playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather.

At the moment, the cause of death is unknown.

Our thoughts are with Katana’s family and friends right now.