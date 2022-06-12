Viola Davis shared her experience of microaggression when the director called her by the name of his maid

Viola Davis was already a star when the movie “How to Get Away with Murder” was released. Fans of the popular drama Shondaland were fascinated by Davis and her unsurpassed acting abilities. Therefore, it is not surprising that the actress received an Emmy Award for her performance. But it should surprise everyone that the roles did not fall after the end of “How to avoid punishment for murder”. Davis recently revealed that racism is still hurting her career, even if she’s a Hollywood star.

She’s a Hollywood powerhouse

The book “How to avoid punishment for murder” She was just a feather in Viola Davis’s ornate hat. According to IMDb, the actress went from cameo roles in the 90s to her first recurring role in 2000 in the TV series “City of Angels”.

But Davis is not a one-trick pony. She impresses both on the big screen and on the small one. In 2002, she had roles in the films “Far from Paradise” and “Antoine Fischer”. Davis makes an impression no matter what she does, and she does a lot. She has been working non-stop since she started working in the 1990s. Now she has her own production company and a role in her latest project, The Female King.

Viola Davis recalls how the director once called her by the name of his maid.

Reaching where she is now has not been easy for Viola Davis. She had to fight racism at every turn. Sometimes this manifests itself in the form of microaggression. In the spotlight: the director, whom she had known for ten years, called her by the name of his maid. According to Davis, this happens all the time.

The microaggression hurt, but not as much as the obstacles Davis faces on a daily basis. She says that being excluded from projects she wants to do breaks her heart and angers her.

“If I wanted to play a mother whose family lives in a poor neighborhood and my son was a gang member who died in a drive—by shooting, I could do it,” the actor told Variety at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. . “If I was playing a woman who wanted to recreate herself by flying to Nice and sleeping with five men at the age of 56 — similar to me, it would be difficult for me to achieve this, even in the role of Viola Davis.”.

According to Viola Davis, colorism and racism are rampant in Hollywood.

Although Hollywood has openly dealt with race and racism for decades, colorism is rarely touched upon. In Will Smith’s TV show “The Fresh Prince of Beverly Hills,” after a few seasons, the original Aunt Viv was replaced by a lighter-skinned actor. Opinions differ as to why the manufacturers made this change, but some sources indicated that the decision was made by the colorist. The new actress who played Aunt Viv had lighter skin than the original.

This is what black actors like Davis have to deal with. In fact, they are fighting three battles at once — against racism, sexism and colorism, rooted in Hollywood culture.

Davis declined to name the director who called her by her maid’s name.

“Let’s be honest. If I had the same facial features, but I would be five shades lighter, everything would be a little different,” the actor told Variety. “And if I had blonde hair, blue eyes and even a wide nose, it would be at least a little different than it is now. We could talk about colorism; we could talk about race. It pisses me off, and it breaks my heart — on a number of projects that I won’t name.”