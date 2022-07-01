Vinyl editions of Stranger Things 4 Score Boast incredible art

The 4th season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, part 2, finally came out today on Netflix, and those who adore his music can now get a better look at the covers for his vinyl editions. This edition is plural because Stranger Things 4 — Original Score from the Netflix Original Series contains 80 epic tracks divided into two volumes.

To accompany the terrifying and exciting climax of the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, twice nominated for a Grammy Award and received an Emmy Award, have again created haunting and beautiful music that combines horror and wonder contained in the popular Netflix series. The two musicians have been involved in the show since the first season, and their trip tracks never stopped expressing exactly what the storyline required.

The soundtrack to the movie “Very Strange Things 4” is presented in the form of double-sided records on transparent vinyl. Volume 1 is called “Max’s Blue World” and, of course, will be transparent blue, and Volume 2 is “Vekna’s Red World” and will instead be transparent red with blue marble. Both volumes have centerfold covers and inner envelopes for the printer. They are already available for pre-order on Lakeshore Records, so fans and music lovers can learn more about the cover and interior through Screen Rant.

See the full covers of both versions of the double vinyl albums in the gatefold envelope below.

“Very Strange Things 4” — original soundtrack from the track list of the original Netflix series:

VOLUME 1 (43 tracks)

Side A:01. What is the Internet?02. They wouldn’t have remembered me either.03. Teenagers 04. Journalistic instincts05. 100% convinced 06. In the closet (at the skating rink O Mania)07. Does that make us friends?08. My BOOBS hurt.09. Unambiguous true love 10. Stuck in 1983

Side B:01. Hawkins National Laboratory 02. Hellfire Club03. Buried Memories 04. Fancy bomb05. We are NOT Heroes.06 Nine feet high07. Greetings to Lord Vecna08. Powerful psychic link09. Ruth, Nevada 10. Hellfire is not a cult 11. I know I’ve seen 12. Curfew

Side C:01. You are regressing to Eleven02. Willie’s letter 03. The delight of the palm tree 04. Musso05. Brenner’s little Pet06. Mr. Fibbley07. It’s just a clock, right? 08. Welcome to Kamchatka 09. The nightmare is much worse

Side D:01. Caught the body in the trailer of Munsen02. The war is approaching Hawkins03. Elephant 04. The desire for a terrible death05. Barefoot in the snow06. Kills you in your dreams 07. The shire is burning 08. Blood Balls 09. Burning child 10. Magshot 11. There are worse things than ghosts… 12. Memory in memory

VOLUME 2 (37 tracks)

Side A:01. The right kick02. Hiiiiiiii03. More Dizzy 04. The kingdom of fire over05. Religious American 06. Travel through the delicious pie07. Follow me in Death08. Project Nina09. Be a friend10. Undressing

Side B:01. I want you to look at it. A kingdom untouched by humanity.03 Four Gates 04. Sleeping Dracula 05. I pray that something will happen to me06. Stained glass roses 07. One day. Kamchatka Gate09. Top secret location

Side C:01. You are the Heart02. Sonya03. Skull Rock04. Caster05. You should go to the orient06. Unsuccessful development07. Tire cutting 08. Soteria09. ELVIS IS CLONED BY ALIENS 10. [gentle, intense music is playing…]

Side D:01. Demogorgons in tanks02. Medication03. Patient confidentiality 04. Stay calm, focus on the game05. Time Max06. All evil must have a home07. Flashlights, Flashlights 08. You’ve already lost

Although there is no official release date for Volume 1 or Volume 2 of the vinyl records, you can currently stream the album or upload your favorite tracks here.