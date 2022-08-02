Vinnie Jones Wants His Wife Back in Bulletproof Trailer [EXCLUSIVE]

Screen Rant can exclusively present the first look at the trailer for the upcoming film Bullet Proof, which is due to be released in theaters, on demand and digitally by Lionsgate on August 19, and then will appear on Blu-ray on September 27. An exciting adventure directed by James K. Clayton as a feature film debut. Clayton not only co-authored the project, but also starred in it with Vinnie Jones (“Law and Order: Organized Crime”, “Big Jackpot”).

Jones plays Temple, a sadistic mafia boss whose pregnant wife Mia (played by Lina Lecompte, Homeland: Fort Salem) disappeared after a thief (played by Clayton) stole millions of his cash from a drug den. But lest the audience think that Temple is a hero, when the “thief” (as he is still known) finds Mia hidden in his escape car, he learns that she is also trying to escape from her husband. But Temple won’t let go of his money or his unborn child so easily, so the thief and Mia must team up to kill him or at least get out alive and unharmed.

RELATED: Some of the best action movies of the last 5 Years

In Screen Rant’s exclusive first look at the Bullet Proof trailer below, viewers can quickly see that Temple is far from alone in his attempts to reclaim what he believes is rightfully his. With a squad of hitmen and bounty hunters behind them, Mia and her thief must pool all their resources and show more courage and bravery than they probably have. Watch the trailer below:

(Watch the full trailer on YouTube.)

Bullet Proof has a cast full of bright actors, in addition to the main roles, including Philip Granger (who is starring in the upcoming TV series “Grendel”), Glenn Ennis (“The Man in the High Castle”), Laurie Triolo and Janvier Katabarva. Many of them have not only worked in shows like Riverdale and The Hundred in the past, but have also performed stunts for high-profile projects, which will undoubtedly be reflected in this new movie full of high-octane action.

Other recent releases released by Lionsgate this year include the apocalyptic film “The Fall of the Moon” directed by Roland Emmerich and Nick Cage’s comedy adventure “The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent.” The next releases worth paying attention to are “The Fall” on August 12 and Kevin Smith’s “Clerks III” on September 13. The duration of Bullet Proof is 92 minutes, and the R rating is for cruelty.