Vinicius Junior wants Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United wants to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid as a replacement for the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is reported by the Spanish edition of El Nacional, claiming that the “red devils” expect to make a landmark signing in response to the departure of their seventh number.

Vinicius reports that United have found the “perfect candidate” and are ready to wait until June to get their man.

Given that the Brazilian has already become Ronaldo’s heir at Real Madrid after the Portuguese star left for Juventus, it goes without saying that he will have no problem doing the same at Old Trafford.

And given that his contract expires in 2024, he may not be as unattainable as one might assume.

According to El Nacional, Eric ten Hag “personally contacted” Vinicius and even went so far as to force him to reject Real Madrid’s offer to extend his contract with Spain.

He assured the winger that in the event of a transfer, he would receive a shirt with the sublime number seven, while the club is ready to go much further than any offer put forward by Madrid.

An incredible talent among the best players in the world, Vinicius will certainly excite Manchester United fans.

His pace and cunning are reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo, whom the fans of the match really loved to watch, and he would undoubtedly have gladly accepted the mantle of a megastar at Old Trafford.

However, it’s hard to imagine Real Madrid doing anything other than doing everything possible to keep their star striker, and United have already been used as a negotiating tool in contract disputes like this.

Of course, recently United have managed to sign Raphael Varane and compatriot Vinicius Casemiro, and they can count on their chances to get the pearl of Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But it will be a monumental effort, requiring huge financial investments, at a time when United are well aware that there are still gaps in their team that need to be filled.

Vinicius’ position on the left flank is perhaps one of the few positions with bloated personnel.

According to Transfermarkt, the club is valued at 120 million euros, and it is unlikely that the current owners will authorize such a move and still give Ten Hag the necessary funds to hire a striker, a right defender, a midfielder and, possibly, a goalkeeper to boot.