Vincent Reffet Dies During Training Race

Vincent Reffet, a famous name in extreme sports, died at the age of 36. Another jetman died while doing a training jump with his jatpacki. While the cause of death of the athlete was not yet known, black news drowned Reffet’s fans.

You’ve probably heard the name Vincent Reffet before. Because this name has been the subject of our news in the past. Reffet was a jet man. The so-called “Jetman”, who made quite impressive performances with the jetpack he wore on his back, and even reached the space with 1500 meters at a time, is no longer alive. Statements on the subject were made by “Jetman Dubai”, of which Reffet is a member.

In the statements made by Jetman Dubai, it was stated that Reffet died during a training flight. Jetman Dubai officials, who did not make a detailed explanation about the death, stated that all official authorities were working on the incident. The statements made by the institution drowned the 36-year-old Reffet’s fans deeply.

Vincent Reffet gave this pose from his show, where he jumped from a height of 300 meters.

The French athlete had many impressive shows using the jetpack. For example, Reffet once jumped from the 300-meter Kuala Lumpur Tower, and in another attempt he jumped from Burj Khalifa, one of the tallest buildings in the world, and this jump set him a world record. The jump from the 828-meter building felt like a piece of cake for Reffet. Because there was no problem during this jump.

Extreme spores were in Vincent Reffet’s blood. Because Reffet’s parents were also extreme athletes. During an interview he gave, Reffet dreamed big and said that the work done should be loved, and that the word “impossible” would be eliminated. Unfortunately, a successful name with such an important mindset is no longer in our lives.



