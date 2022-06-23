Vince Young is delighted with Ark Manning: the reaction of Texas fans

The entire Longhorns nation is excited to welcome rookie five-star quarterback Mark Manning, including former Texas superstar Vince Young.

Young took to Twitter with a message of celebration after the No. 1 rookie in the class of 2023 decided to join the Texas program.

“”With a hook!!” he texted.

Longhorns fans were thrilled that Young passed the baton to who could be the next great Texas quarterback.

“Vince approves!” one fan wrote.

Young has been ranked first in the quarterback rankings of all time since 2000, when the 247Sports ranking started. Manning with a perfect score of 247Sports Composite is not inferior to him.

In three seasons with the Longhorns from 2003 to 2005, Young gained 6,040 yards and 44 touchdowns through the air and 3,127 yards and 37 touchdowns on the ground. In 2005, he took second place at the Heisman Trophy.

With sky-high expectations placed on him, Manning will aim for an equally impressive career at the Longhorns starting in 2023.