Vince McMahon is not giving up all roles in WWE

McMahon has retained control of WWE, despite it being a public company, and is still responsible for creative solutions on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. It is reported that he will still retain this aspect of his work, despite the fact that he resigned as CEO and chairman.

The Wall Street Journal’s initial report stated that “longtime CEO Vince McMahon agreed to pay a retiring employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar with the board’s investigation.” The report, written by Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann, states that “the January 2022 separation agreement prohibits the now former employee, who was hired as a paralegal in 2019, from discussing her relationship with Mr. McMahon or humiliating him. , people said.” According to reports HollywoodReporter.com McMahon resigned voluntarily, but will retain creative control of the company.

The media generally gloss over the fact that McMahon will retain creative control. For a leading entertainment company like WWE, creative control has a huge impact on the product, and Vince’s retention of this aspect of his work is extremely remarkable. While Stephanie will act as interim CEO, Vince will still book concerts. This means that he will still be actively involved behind the scenes of WWE. He will work closely with the talents, perhaps on a daily basis, and what the fans will see on TV will still be his brainchild.

This is remarkable, to say the least. On paper, this move looks like Vince McMahon won’t be involved in WWE’s day-to-day activities, but that’s just not the case. And it’s hard to believe that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, won’t keep him posted as she takes over as CEO and chairman while the investigation is underway. This will remain an unstable situation for quite some time, and it will be interesting to see how the talent feels about interacting with McMahon while he is the subject of an investigation by the WWE board of directors into several alleged cases and subsequent payments for silence.