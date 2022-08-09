Vince Gilligan revealed whether he will continue the “Breaking Bad” universe after “Better Call Saul”

Next week, the series “Better Call Saul” is nearing completion, and fans of the show are wondering what will happen next in the “Breaking Bad” universe. Despite the fact that fans clearly want more, Gilligan says not so fast.

Vince Gilligan and company. now they have filmed two of the most exciting dramas that viewers have ever watched, so if they make another show based on the same story, the audience will definitely tune in to it. While Gilligan admitted he’d like to do it, he’s also tired of the universe of “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” potentially going bad, which he wants to avoid at all costs.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gilligan was asked if he plans to continue expanding the story after “Better Call Saul” ends. Although he wants to do more, Gilligan said he’s afraid the show will turn into a one-trick pony, as he calls it. “I can definitely imagine going back to him. Selfishly, I would like to do this to keep it going. But without naming any names, I look back at some worlds, universes, stories that I love, whether on television or in movies. And I think there’s a certain point, and its hard to pinpoint where you’ve done too much in the same universe. Just leave it alone. And some universes are much bigger and more elastic. Ours is very small, Albuquerque, New Mexico, compared to some of these worlds and series of movies and TV shows. The main thing I’m afraid of is becoming too big a pony with one trick.” Gilligan also said that he is ready to try a completely new project. “Right now, whether there are still opportunities for growth or not — and there probably are —I feel it’s time to do something new.”

Gilligan & Co. It was already “Better Call Saul” in the abstract when they finished Breaking Bad, so the show started just a year and a half after its predecessor ended. While some actors from one or both shows would like their character to be expanded, including Giancarlo Esposito, there have been no reports at this time that Gilligan or his writers have attempted anything similar. If they had to expand in another aspect of the universe, all indications are that it wouldn’t have happened as quickly as it did “Better call Saul.”

Gilligan has the right attitude. Viewers saw how popular and revered franchises became a hit in terms of reputation, because they did projects trying to expand their universe even further, which ultimately did more harm than help — remember Marvel in recent years and Harry Potter. Gilligan added a more than decent sequel to Breaking Bad, which is considered arguably the greatest show of all time, but he didn’t do Better Call Saul just to capitalize on the popularity of Breaking Bad. It’s clear that he made the show because he had a story as clear as day that he could tell with the backstory of Saul Goodman. He should not continue the story unless he has a clear idea.

If he decides to return to this story in the near future, he should also keep in mind that the continuation of other TV shows, considered the greatest of all time, has not been a success. Despite the fact that “The Sopranos Clan” is regularly called one of the greatest shows ever created, “Many Saints from Newark” received mixed reviews from fans as a prequel. It sounds crazy now, but Better Call Saul caused a lot of skeptics when it first started. What turned out so phenomenally can be considered a miracle. If Gilligan doesn’t have a clear idea of what to do after the story is finished, no one should force him to come up with something else.

The finale of the series “Better Call Saul” will air on August 15, 2022 on AMC.