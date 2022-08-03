Vin Scully, legendary voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at the age of 94

Legendary announcer Vin Scully, who was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than 60 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the team said.

Stan Kasten, president and CEO of the Dodgers, said in a statement, “We have lost an icon.”

“Vin Scully was one of the best voices in sports. He was the voice of the Dodgers. He was a giant, both as a TV presenter and as a person who helped others,” Kasten said.

“He cared about people. He liked to live. He was a big fan of baseball and the Dodgers. He also took care of his family. We will all always remember his voice and be able to hear it.”

The team reports that the beloved radio and television presenter, who was born Vincent Edward Scully on November 29, 1927 in New York, died at his home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles County. He will be survived by his five children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Scully has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Ford S. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On September 14, 2011, during the seventh inning of a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Vin Scully sings “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”.

Red Barber, a Hall of Fame broadcaster, asked Scully to join the Dodgers at their first home in Brooklyn, New York, as the third member of the film crew. Scully had just graduated from Fordham University. In 1953, when he was 25, he was the youngest person to ever call a World Series game. Two years later, when Barber left the Dodgers and joined the New York Yankees, Scully became the voice of the team.