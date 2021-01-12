Vin Diesel talks about ending the Fast and Furious saga

Vin Diesel confirmed that the tenth film Fast and Furious, divided into two parts, will be the last of the saga. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that the creative decision to end the main franchise had been under discussion for some time and the idea was reinforced when analyzing the success of other blockbusters, such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Ultimatum.

“In a way, this has always been discussed. In 2012 or 2013 it was something that Pablo [nicknamed Diesel by Paul Walker] and I talked about, to finish in tenth. It always felt right. And being part of Marvel [in the role of Groot, started in Guardians of the Galaxy], when there is so much history, you realize that you can end with two features. It was something we talked about and it became real ”, he commented.

“It is a wonderful journey, but we always knew that a farewell, an end, would come, and that is the direction in which our history is moving”, he added. However, it is worth mentioning that the information does not mean that the entire franchise will be completed. With the huge success achieved since the first title, two spinoff projects are currently in pre-production.

The first will serve as a sequel to Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, starring Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson. There will also be a new derivative, still without a defined title, led by a female character, with screenplay by Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel).

Other projects include a kind of shared universe of the saga, expanded beyond the cinema. In this case, it started with the animation Fast & Furious: Spies on the Asphalt, launched on Netflix and which can win new adventures; and a video game inspired by the franchise, but with no details revealed.