Vin Diesel doesn’t just star in ARK 2

The famous actor known for the Fast & Furious saga is a huge fan of video games and is very involved with the work of Studio Wildcard.

During the last event of The Game Awards 2020 a spectacular cinematic starring nothing more and nothing less than Vin Diesel, the well-known leading actor of the Fast & Furious saga and other Hollywood action films, was presented to discover at the end of the footage that It was ARK 2, a sequel to the popular multiplayer survival game with dinosaurs. Well, now it has transpired that the actor himself not only lends his image and voice to his character in ARK 2, but is also very involved in its development together with its creators, Studio Wildcard.

Great fan of the world of video games

This has been shared by the PC Gamer media after receiving the press release of the new video game in the franchise, where it is detailed that Vin Diesel has a very close professional relationship with Studio Wildcard as executive producer of ARK 2, in addition to playing the same role for ARK’s animated series that will arrive in 2022. So much so, that Vin Diesel occupies the role of President of Creative Convergence in said study for the development of ARK 2.

“I am having a lot of fun playing ARK and I am also very excited to join the Studio Wildcard team to develop the story in both the game and the new animated series,” said Vin Diesel himself through the press release of the study. And we remember that Vin Diesel has already been involved in the development of other video games in the past, titles like The Wheelman or the different installments of the video game adaptations of the Chronicles of Riddick.

According to Studio Wildcard officials, “he understands the game intimately and provides direct feedback to the development process”, even warning of bugs in ARK after playing “thousands of hours” to the title, as the studio itself announces through its account official Twitter.

At the moment, ARK 2 does not have a release date, although it is expected to arrive in the future both on PC and on consoles of the current generation.



