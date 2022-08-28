Vikings Wide Receiver Feared Serious Injury

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings receiver Olabisi “Bizi” Johnson looked ready for a big career ahead. Unfortunately, a serious injury put his entire NFL career on hold.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Johnson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during yesterday’s preseason finale against the Denver Broncos. Johnson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his opposite knee last summer and missed the entire 2021 season as a result.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is thrilled with Johnson in training camp. But this brutal injury means that when he finally returns, it will be three years since his last NFL game.

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Johnson had 45 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns. He has nine starts in his NFL career.

At Colorado State, Beezy Johnson started 27 of 49 games for the Rams. He finished his college career with 125 receptions for 2019 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Johnson also set a Colorado State single-game record by gaining 265 yards against Idaho in the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

His strong season earned him an invitation to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, where he made a strong enough impression on the Vikings to qualify for the seventh round of the draft.

But with this injury, who knows if Johnson will be able to play at the same level he was as a rookie, let alone improve his game?