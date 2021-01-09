Vikings: why the creator ended the series?

After six epic seasons, it’s already the end of the Vikings series. Here’s the reason the creator ended the series

Sad news for Vikings fans, season 6 is well and truly over, and the creator has ended the series. Here is more on its reasons!

Vikings fans are unanimous, the series was rich in twists! So much so that viewers are more than unhappy to hear of the end of the series.

Eh yes ! The great adventure of the Vikings therefore ended a few days ago, after six exceptional seasons. And it was designer Michael Hirst who made this decision.

So he explained his reasons in an interview with our fellow Collider colleagues: “I told them when this was going to end. I knew the end would be the discovery of America and this new Earth. This is what I always expected. ”

Creator Vikings explained that he wanted to devote himself to other projects: “So I have to say realistically that having spent every day, and sometimes part of the night, for 7 years, writing, thinking and to live this series I had to conclude it. ”

VIKINGS: A “VERY MOVING” EXPERIENCE

” It was time. I needed to end the saga. But more importantly, I needed to put an end to these latter scenarios in a way that satisfied me and the audience. So I didn’t want to cheat on anyone. ”

“I didn’t want to deceive the actors, the characters or the audience. The big challenge in a series is to wrap up all the different storylines by doing them justice, in a satisfying way. ”

So that’s the reason the Vikings screenwriter had many iconic characters killed: “Which made me kill some of the characters I loved the most. So it was a very, very moving experience to write these last 10 episodes. “