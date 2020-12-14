Vikings: why did the writers change Bjorn’s true story?

There is new for Vikings fans! We reveal to you how and why the writers modified the true story of Bjron? There is new for Vikings fans! We reveal to you how and why the writers modified the true story of King Bjorn?

Bjorn is hands down one of the main characters in Vikings, as well as the eldest son of Ragnar Lothbrok and Lagertha! But in real life, the viking was very different!

While the Vikings production did its best to be as historically accurate as possible, it wasn’t easy. Indeed, there is not enough evidence about Viking culture and the characters featured in the series …

The production therefore had to take liberties and be creative! Bjorn, the legendary real Swedish king, was the first ruler of the Munsö dynasty and left Sweden with his brothers to conquer Zeeland.

In the series, his destiny is similar. Yet Bjorn is the son of Ragnar and Aslaug, not of Ragnar and Lagertha.

BJORN: HIS BLOOD LINKS CHANGED IN VIKING

According to the sagas, Bjorn was the son of Ragnar and Aslaug, and the brother of Hvitserk, Ivar and Sigurd. In the Vikings series, he therefore became the son of Lagertha and the brother of Gyda.

But why has the production changed her family? Although the writers of Vikings gave no reason to change his parentage, it had to be done to give fans a more drama scene!

Indeed, thanks to this change, fans have witnessed the breakup of Ragnar and Lagertha through Bjorn’s eyes! And for good reason …

In terms of the story, it is also better to have Bjorn as the son of Lagertha and not Aslaug! This created a rivalry between brothers, between Bjorn and Ivar.



