Vikings: What the original creator dared to ask Valhalla’s showrunner

Since its debut on the classic History Channel show, Vikings has become a true television gem, its story follows the adventures of the mythical and brave Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) and as the story progresses, little by little we see how they grow his also brave sons.

It seems that the creator of the original series Vikings, approached the showrunner of Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel to this History Channel drama, to propose a great idea, which is to make this upcoming drama feel nostalgic, since by many years Vikings was debuting until reaching its end.

This long-awaited drama has been expected since 2019, however, due to delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 24 episodes of the first season of Vikings: Valhalla finished filming late, and so far it is known that this The series will premiere on February 25 of this new year 2022 through the Netflix platform.

Vikings: Valhalla will be set 100 years after Ragnar Lothbrok’s excursion to England and other foreign lands. Therefore, it will be focused on the end of this wild Viking age, and will now follow important characters such as the explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), Emma of Normandy (Laura Berlin) and King Harald. Hardrada (Leo Suter).

Of course, in this series it goes without saying that we will see war, since throughout this story the Nordics will be constantly clashing with the English royalty. Vikings: Valhalla creator Jeb Stuart, who is also known for being the writer of Die Hard and The Fugitive, recently recalled a conversation with Hirst about this project.

Hirst told Stuart that the series should feel nostalgic. With this comment, Stuart immediately caught on to his colleague’s idea, explaining that he wants viewers to look back and reflect on how things were back then. Here’s how he spelled it out clearly:

“I knew what he meant right away. The point of the show is that as we go from season to season, there are parts that we’re going to have to give up. So my goal would be, at the end, that you suddenly look back. to this incredible time period of both shows and you’re like, ‘Wow, it was really good when they were killing those Saxons. I miss the purity of that moment.'”

In a way, the original Vikings series achieves this nostalgic effect, especially in the first season, when Ragnar leads his bloody raid far out to sea, this same sentiment could be seen more vividly than ever in Valhalla, and this is what Hirst refers.