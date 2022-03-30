Vikings: what many have always suspected about his two famous heroes

With 6 full seasons and ending in December 2020, “Vikings” itself has earned the right to be considered one of the most successful phenomena in the world of legendary Scandinavian warriors, which were first shown on the History channel, and some time later on Amazon Prime, among other things. important platforms. Since its debut in March 2013, no one imagined that it would become a famous saga thanks to the recently released spin-off Vikings: Valhalla, which won the admiration of millions of fans. So it’s not surprising that everything related to his cast arouses curiosity.

Despite the fact that this is a free version of the history of the Scandinavian peoples, the success of the Vikings series has revived the legacy of the golden age of adventures of these fearsome and ferocious adventurers before a new generation of followers.His popularity was such that interest shifted to his narration, until it attracted the attention of the public to the talented translators who breathed life into their characters, and to any behind-the-scenes anecdotes about their stay in the program.

The work of producer Michael Hurst “Vikings” ended with a devastating narrative, firing several of the most important characters whose death still causes comments among fans. Tragic departures like Ragnar Lodbrok (Travis Fimmel), Lagertha (Katerina Vinnik), her son Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and Ivar the Boneless (Alex Heg Andersen) were just a small part of the long list of characters who said. say goodbye to the plot, among them was an actor whose closure not only made an impression, but also surprised when it turned out his true relationship with other participants in the production.

Although “Vikings” is filled with a lot of curiosities from beginning to end, there is one that most fans probably suspected because of the physical similarity of the actresses involved, while others were completely unaware. It turns out that the two most outstanding artists of the main cast of the adventure series in real life are sisters and, as if that’s not enough, also the daughters of the creator of the show. A detail that both prefer to ignore in order to avoid any signs of favoritism when participating in productions in which they participate with their father.

These are the translators of Helga, the wife of Floki (Gustav Skarsgard) and Torvi, who at the end of her time in the series we see as the partner of Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), impersonated by Maud Hurst and Georgia Hurst respectively. In the series, Helga and Torvi appear before us as brave and noble Nordic women whose paths in the narrative diverge in fiction. Friends in the series, sisters in real life, these actresses are also the daughters of creator Michael Hearst.

In the Viking drama, although Torvi (Georgia Hurst) falls in love and starts a family with Bjorn Ironside, her ultimate destiny is to be the companion of Ragnar’s second son, Ubbe, whom we see in the sixth season, accompanying him on his adventures to discover new lands that even reached North America. While the character Helga (Maud Hurst) there was a more tragic and shorter ending, Floki’s wife was only there until the end of the fourth season, the part in which the sweet and sad heroine was killed in one of the most devastating episodes. A series that fans will remember forever.