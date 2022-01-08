Vikings: What Happened To The Real Lagertha From Real Life Outside Of The Series

The historical drama Vikings came to an end after six seasons and many betrayals, battles and deaths, and not all the main characters made it to the final episode, and this is how their deaths compare to what happened to them in real life or according to legends. Created by Michael Hirst, the series debuted on the History Channel in 2013, and although it was originally planned to be a miniseries, it was quickly renewed for a second season, allowing viewers to continue following the stories of Ragnar, Lagertha, Rollo, Floki. , and other notable figures of the Viking age.

Fortunately for Vikings fans, season 6 closed the arcs of the remaining main characters, but not all made it out alive, and some did not even make it to the final season.

Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) was a squire maiden, mother of Björn Ironside and Gyda, Ragnar’s first wife, and one of the most popular and beloved Vikings, whose death came as a great surprise to audiences. Lagertha appears in Saxo’s Gesta Danorum alongside Ragnar, so her existence is still debated, and modern historians explain that it could be a reflection of tales about female Viking warriors or the Norse deity Thorgerd, although it could also be a representation of the Valkyries. .

In Vikings, Lagertha was killed in season 6, where she rode back to Kattegat after killing White Hair and sustaining serious injuries. Once there, she arrived at Hvitserk’s house, but he was in a delusional state and hallucinated a snake that he believed to be Ivar, so he stabbed her, not realizing that she was really Lagertha. Since it is unclear whether Lagertha was a real person or not, there are no accounts of how the real one could have died.

It’s worth noting that there was an Icelandic woman named Thorgerd Egilsdottir who appears in various Icelandic sagas alongside characters seen in Vikings, such as Helga (Floki’s wife, played by Maude Hirst) and Torstein (Jefferson Hall), but there are no details on her death.

On the other hand, the goddess Thorgerd Holgabrudr is considered an example of a guardian goddess and has been compared to the Valkyries, but the tales offer no clue as to how the “real” Lagertha may have died, so unlike the case of Ragnar , there are no real or mythological characters that can hint at what happened to Lagertha.