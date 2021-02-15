Vikings: What did Jonathan Rhys Meyers do next?

While fans have known Jonathan Rhys Meyers from his role in the Vikings series, they wonder what he’s been up to since the end!

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has managed to make himself known to the general public thanks to his role in the series Vikings. He played Bishop Heahmund. It was during Season 4 that he appeared with a role based on a real character.

Unfortunately, Jonathan Rhys Meyers didn’t last very long in Vikings. He died during the Battle of Marton. In an interview with Variety, the actor gave some info about his character.

He revealed, “Heahmund (Vikings) is just a footnote in history. There was no precedent for his character to continue. The character of the character and his intensity make him look a lot like a Roman candle. ”

The young man explained: “It must shine, take effect and go. The death scene was filmed in the snow and the terrible cold in a rather closed field. Of course these scenes must be very intense ”.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, on the other hand, didn’t have much of a role after the series. He only starred in the movie Awake. It must be said that he already has to sort out his alcohol-related concerns.

In 2005, the Vikings actor went to rehab. Unfortunately, he continued on the wrong track. Two years later, he was caught in a fight, totally drunk, in Dublin. But that’s not all.

JONATHAN RHYS MEYERS (VIKINGS) SAYS ALLERGIC TO ALCOHOL

In 2009, Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) hit an employee at Charles De Gaulles Airport. United Airlines has even banned him for life from its planes because of his drunkenness. 4 years ago he once again showed up drunk at Dublin Airport.

As always, this earned him an arrest. According to The Daily Mirror, the Vikings comedian would have caused great concern in public. This event would have taken place some time after his wife had a miscarriage.

In 2018, he had an altercation with his wife. Totally drunk, the two reportedly fought at Los Angeles International Airport. A year ago, the police also arrested him for drinking and driving.

He had an accident in Malibu because of his excessive drinking. Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) told Event in 2018: “I have been to many rehabilitation centers in my life”.

He also explained, “I’ve been there three times in a row. And I spoke to my therapist. I would be known as someone who relapses with alcohol problems. I don’t suffer from alcoholism “.

The Vikings actor balked, “I have an allergy to alcohol every time I drink it. But once I stop, I never think about it again. “