Vikings Valhalla: Why the series premiered on Netflix instead of the History Channel

This is literally how Vikings: Valhalla has been sold. If Vikings represented the glory days for its characters, charting the legendary exploits of Ragnar Lothbrok, Lagertha, Bjorn Ironside, and Ivar (all of whom are referred to here with due reverence), then Vikings: Valhalla is the beginning of the end. The series begins with the St Brice’s Day Massacre, with countless Vikings slaughtered on the orders of King Aethelred; they may pick up more wins along the way, but hopefully the show will ultimately spell their downfall.

Vikings showrunner Michael Hirst explained during an interview why the History Channel isn’t doing this follow-up to his hit TV series and also provided details on Valhalla’s narrative timeline. Vikings: Valhalla takes place approximately 100 years after the events depicted in Vikings and will include appearances by famous Vikings from history such as Leif Erikson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, Harald Hardrada and William the Conqueror.

Jeb Stuart serves as Valhalla’s showrunner, while Michael Hirst, who created, produced and wrote every episode of the Vikings original series, isn’t as committed to the project. Hirst likened his future involvement with Vikings to similar to how George Lucas served as a guru to other filmmakers on the Star Wars franchise.

“Netflix brings obvious benefits, following and reaching millions of fans, so we’re very happy to be partnering with them. And it’s a long-term commitment, obviously I’m thrilled that my series, in a way, lives on.”

Vikings: Valhalla is, in spirit, about the legacy of Rollo (played in Vikings by Clive Standen) as William the Conqueror, the first Norman king of England, was a direct descendant of Rollo and Normandy was formed by the Norsemen who followed Rollo .

Seeing how the chronology of Leif Erickson’s and William the Conqueror’s lives don’t necessarily overlap in the most pivotal events and moments of their lives, Hirst suspects that creative license could be employed in much the same way that he advanced certain events in Vikings. like the siege of Paris, to satisfy the narrative needs of his show.

Meanwhile, Netflix fans who have already consumed the first season in a few hours are wondering what is coming for the future. The answer is a definite yes: Vikings: Valhalla season 2 is confirmed, and there will be more beyond that. In 2019 it was reported that Netflix had ordered 24 episodes, which would mean that not only Valhalla season 2 occurs, but also season 3 of the famous saga.