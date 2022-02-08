Vikings Valhalla: Who the famous figure Leif Eriksson really was in real life

The Vikings universe continues with the sequel to the Vikings: Valhalla series, with new events and characters from the Viking Age, and this is where this new series is set, the battles that will be shown, and the characters that lead these new stories.

Vikings is one of the most popular historical dramas in recent years, it debuted on the History Channel in 2013 and came to an end in 2020 after six seasons full of drama, betrayal and memorable characters that, although not historically accurate all the time, they definitely left a lasting impression on viewers.

Vikings: Valhalla will feature famous figures from Scandinavian history such as Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), King Canute and Olaf Haraldsson, returning to Ragnar Lothbrok’s ancient kingdom of Kattegat to show how the world of the Vikings has changed since the end of the Vikings season. original series.

The final season of Vikings made a bold storyline change that has significant implications for Leif Eriksson, played by Sam Corlett, in the new Netflix series. In the sagas, Leif Eriksson is credited with being the first Viking to reach North America, dubbing the bountiful new world “Vinland” because of the grapes and vines he found there.

Vikings season 6 altered this storyline so that Ragnar’s son Ubbe beat Leif Eriksson by a measure of over a century. If Vikings Valhalla includes the story of Leif Eriksson’s own journey to the shores of Newfoundland, it will be interesting to see how he tackles Ubbe’s adventure.

In the Saga of the Greenlanders, Leif Eriksson is described as “a corpulent, strong, very striking-looking and wise man, as well as being a moderate man in all things”. Leif was the son of Viking explorer Erik the Red, known for establishing the first Viking settlement in Greenland.

Vikings season 6 also briefly visited Greenland when Ubbe’s band of explorers got lost en route to North America, portraying it as a harsh landscape lacking in food and resources. Today, Greenland is home to one of the smallest populations in the world, with just 56,500 people living there.