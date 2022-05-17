Vikings Valhalla: What we suspected of the mistake that the Netflix series made

Without a doubt, Game of Thrones was positioned as one of the best series ever created in HBO television history. However, just as he received praise from his fans, he was also the target of some criticism according to some details, and apparently, the new spin-off of the original Vikings story, Vikings: Valhalla is following the same error.

Much like Game of Thrones, Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix has its fans baffled and confused with timelines. It is well known that both Vikings and Vikings: Valhalla are stories based on real events and historical events, however, it is also well known that it has great creative license, bringing together characters and actions that would not necessarily have overlapped.

Some of these vague events in Vikings: Valhalla was the St Brice’s Day Massacre (which took place in 1002) followed by Cnut’s invasion of England (he didn’t become King of England until 1016). Let’s remember that this prequel is set 100 years after Vikings, around the year 800.

In addition, there is also a lot of shipping between Norway and England, multiple battles are fought, and there is a complete regime change in England followed by Jarl Kåre’s and Jarl Olaf’s Beserkers coming together to take Kattegat at the end. But, the detail is that the fans are not clear when these events happened, it is not known if things are taking days, weeks, months, or even years.

This mix-up was also very prevalent in the HBO drama Game of Thrones. However, it seems that among these errors, Vikings: Valhalla, is the one who bears the true throne, since on Netflix the production implies that the events in Norway and England happen simultaneously.

Historically, of course, this was impossible, as Forkbeard’s forces would take days to reach Norway. These mistakes are more apparent in this Nordic drama, since the show works in various locations and also deals with true history. Although the comparison between these two epic television series such as Game of Thrones and Vikings: Valhalla, could become absurd, the truth is that both have a lot in common, wars, betrayals and illicit scenes, such as the Massacre of Saint Brice’s Day that evokes the Red Wedding, presented on the screens.