Vikings Valhalla: What is the production status of the next hit Netflix wants

Set more than 100 years after the events of the History Channel series Vikings, the end of the Viking age draws ever closer as the Kingdom of England faces its Scandinavian raiders. After the death of King Edward the Confessor, three lords claim the English throne, changing the future of England forever.

Pre-production of Vikings: Valhalla had started earlier this year, but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, it was resumed in July 2020 and we can now confirm that filming began at Ashford Studios, Ireland in August 2020. We do not know exactly how long the filming will take, but it was originally scheduled to take place from March to October. 2020.

On another occasion, we heard that the second season of Vikings: Valhalla is already in development. Considering that previous seasons of Vikings were filmed at not very large intervals, we might expect that season two of Vikings: Valhalla will go into production sometime in the second half of 2021 for a possible release in late 2022 or early. 2023. In September 2020 we got a few more photos from the set and from the first weeks of filming at Ashford Studios, that news began to generate anxiety among fans.

On October 8, 2020, it was reported that filming for Vikings: Valhalla was suspended that week after a dozen cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Later that week, production resumed after it was clarified that those were just false positives and that the cast and crew members were fine. The production hiatus only lasted a few days and the actors went back to their Viking business.

In late November 2020, the cast and crew began posting updates on the final production of Vikings: Valhalla after filming for four months. It is unknown how much material they have filmed and if it is an actual wrap from the first season or a Christmas / Covid hiatus until early 2021. In March 2021, they began to report again that filming for Vikings: Valhalla was halted for two months. and filming only resumed in May, finishing producing its second season already by the end of November 2021. A production date for the third season has not yet been set.

As mentioned above, pre-production has already resumed and the location is a very dear and familiar place to Viking fans – those famous studios where we’ve seen so much excitement in Ireland. This is the same location where the flagship show was filmed. Also, in 2019, after filming for the final season of Vikings ended, Ashford Studios obtained permission for a € 90 million expansion, allowing them to build five new studios and support space, probably thinking that it would reflect in the production quality of Vikings: Valhalla.

Since the main production center is the same for Valhalla, we can expect to see many familiar external Irish locations that are close by. We can also expect many members of the same team to work on the Vikings spinoff. It has been confirmed that 24 episodes of Vikings: Valhalla have been ordered so far and since we know that Netflix ordered in 3 seasons, we expect each season to consist of 8 episodes.