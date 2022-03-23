Vikings Valhalla: They confirm how many seasons a sequel to Vikings will have on Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla, Jeb Stuart’s new series created for Netflix, premiered on the streamer on February 25 as promised. A first season made up of a total of eight episodes, which took fans of the original historical drama Vikings back in time, setting the plot 100 years after the events that involved heroes such as Ragnar, Ivar, Bjorn, Floki, among others.

The series follows Leif Eriksson and his sister Freydis, who together with King Harald Sigurdsson embark on an emotionally charged adventure throughout the eight episodes, which finished filming last year, and fortunately made it to the screens. . Vikings Valhalla season 2 has been fully filmed since last November, but Netflix has not commented on when it will debut.

Vikings Valhalla fans know, that when Netflix ordered the Jeb Stuart series to be produced, it ordered 24 episodes in total. These were divided into three seasons of 8 chapters each, and therefore a third installment is also expected to reach the transmitter. But will there be Vikings Valhalla beyond three seasons?

Vikings Valhalla Season 3 will begin filming in Ireland in the summer of this year. This was stated by Jeb Stuart in a recent interview with Digital Spy, when he said that the Vikings will leave Scandinavia to explore other lands like Russia, for example. There is no doubt that the next two seasons will be just as exciting as the first.

And it is that Vikings Valhalla fans will not only have three seasons of the series on their screens, as Jeb Stuart has plans beyond season 3 of the Netflix series. In the same conversation with the people of Digital Spy, he assured that the story will continue beyond three installments and that he would like to have more time to tell the complete story,

“I would love to have more time to get to the fact that William the Conqueror brings the Viking Age to an end.”

The showrunner noted that, in the future, he wants to tell a story involving Harald Sigurdsson, who is connected to current characters like Emma (Laura Berlin) and Godwin (David Oaks). The series creator also hopes that fans will love Valhalla and especially the extraordinary cast. The fact of telling the whole story depends on it.