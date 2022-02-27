Vikings: Valhalla: The Witcher actress who stars in Netflix spin-off

Vikings: Valhalla has finally arrived on Netflix on Friday, February 25 as promised last year. The series represents the first spin-off of the historical drama Vikings, which ended in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video after 6 seasons. With a plot set 100 years after the events of the original series, its characters are immersed in stories full of enormous battles, blood and betrayal.

The new Netflix series presented a group of important characters who remain at the center of the plot from beginning to end, in an era in which tensions between pagan Vikings and English Christians intensify while the latter continues to gain spaces that they were conquered by their predecessors.

As is known, Vikings: Valhalla is a mixture of fiction inspired by real historical events, which were recorded in the Nordic sagas that also served as the basis for the development of the original series. The characters of the spin-off are portrayed by various renowned actors and surely the fans met some familiar faces.

One of these is Freydis Eiríksdottir, a character taken from the Norse sagas and who existed in real life Vikings: Valhalla creator Jeb Stuart told Digital Spy. It is likely that his interpreter seemed familiar especially to fans who have seen the Netflix fantasy series, The Witcher.

In Vikings: Valhalla, Freydis is played by Swedish model and actress Frida Gustavsson. Like her brother Leif Erikson, she is an outsider in Kattegat, but she differs from him in her reserved character, she is fiery and also headstrong. She also has a fierce faith in the ancient gods, inspiring those who are committed to paganism over Christianity.

The star of Vikings: Valhalla, is recognized for having played during episode 8 of the first season of the Netflix fantasy series, The Witcher, entitled ‘Much More’, the mother of the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia, called Visenna, who he appeared to him through visions of the Henry Cavill character after he had lost consciousness while injured.

Fans will see Frida Gustavsson again as Freydis in the second season of Vikings: Valhalla, which is fully filmed and edited. Netflix is ​​only expected to officially announce a release date as the crew and cast prepare to start shooting season 3 in summer 2022.