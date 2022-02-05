Vikings Valhalla: The problem that the spin-off will face when it premieres on Netflix

Since Vikings, the original History Channel historical drama, ended in December 2020 on the Amazon Prime platform, the greatest emotion its fans have experienced is waiting for the premiere of its spin-off Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix. Since then, the theories that have been woven based on the progress of its production have not ceased, one of them, in addition to its plot, is how long it can be seen on screen.

With an official release date scheduled for February 25, the arrival of the sequel has its fans ready to immerse themselves in a new Viking age, which will tell the story 100 years after the events of the original series which was inspired by the Norse sagas of Ragnar Lotbrok created by Michael Hisrt and with Travis Fimmel leading a cast of talented actors.

One of the biggest concerns for lovers of Nordic stories is how long it will last on a platform like Netflix that is famous for canceling series no matter how popular they may be. As usual, it always takes several weeks for the server to decide if a show will get a second season. To greenlight a new project you will first need to analyze and collect relevant data such as the number of viewers and the number of minutes viewers used to watch.

Fortunately, in the case of Vikings: Valhalla, it is known that it has 24 episodes spread over 3 seasons, with a magnificent script supervised by Jeb Stuart, who is also its director and producer along with Hisrt. Now the biggest concern is whether it will meet the public’s expectations and whether it will go beyond what has already been approved by the platform, famous for not presenting long-standing original productions.

However, everything seems to indicate that this production will not stay with the planned deliveries, especially due to the statements of its showrunner who has stated that the Vikings: Valhalla horizon has many more exciting episodes ahead to show its fans. Despite the fact that Netflix only officially announced a single season of 8 chapters for now.

“We are already in the preparation for season 3. There is already a lot of material that is exciting and great,” he said in an interview.

“We have several great characters and we have stories in different countries and things like that. I think you almost need to be able to look beyond the horizon,” he added.

For now, it only remains to wait for the proposal that Vikings will present: Valhalla set more than a thousand years ago at the beginning of the 11th century, about the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who have ever lived: the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett ), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and the ambitious Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).