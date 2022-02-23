Vikings Valhalla: The mystery about Ubbe that the Netflix sequel must solve

Vikings: Valhalla is the series created by Michael Hirst, the producer responsible for adapting the Norse sagas of Ragnar Lodbrok to fan screens through the original drama Vikings, the historical drama that premiered on the History Channel broadcast network. in 2013 and concluded on the Amazon Prime Video platform in December 2020, after 6 seasons full of mythology, action, blood and betrayals.

Vikings fans saw many of its central characters planning and executing great battles, in their attempts to conquer new territories and take their culture to other spaces. Now, with the spin-off Vikings: Valhalla, the new characters will carry on the legacy of their ancestors as they struggle to reclaim what has been lost 100 years after the events of the original drama.

Although Ragnar Lodbrok (Travis Fimmel) was the ideologue who wanted to conquer territories beyond Europe, he never succeeded, since he met his death at the end of season 4 of Vikings. However, it was his son Ubbe who came to materialize his father’s dream by reaching virgin lands that had never been trodden by man.

At the end of Vikings season 6, fans saw Ubbe settle in North America. However, no one knows what happened after that moment. However, with the timeline jump in Vikings: Valhalla, the new series should take it upon itself to unravel some major mysteries about Ragnar’s son.

In this sense, although Vikings: Valhalla will focus on the new generation of Vikings as they battle against the imposition of Christianity and the fall of paganism, it must also develop aspects related to the discovery of North America in its plot, referring to its idols of the past, including Ubbe. And so, fans might finally know what happened to the character after the events of the Vikings season 6 finale.

In the new series that will premiere on the Netflix streaming platform on Friday, February 25, with the likes of Leif Erikson and Freydis Eiríksdotter, who in real life are the original discoverers of North America, Vikings: Valhalla must somehow connect. with what Ubbe managed to do in the region after settling down.