Vikings Valhalla: The character that left fans of the Netflix spin-off confused

Vikings: Valhalla, is the series derived from Vikings that premiered on the Netflix streaming platform the first season made up of a total of eight episodes, on February 24 as promised. The series is a wide-ranging show that promises to be one of the best shows to keep up with the original drama.

The series that was created by Jeb Stuart, so far plans to develop the story with three seasons, setting the plot a century after the events that occurred during Vikings, in the era of Ragnar, Bjorn and Lagertha. Vikings: Valhalla follows the Vikings in the midst of a struggle to maintain their culture as Christianity gains ground.

The new historical drama of the Netflix streaming platform, presented a group of extraordinary characters, most of which are inspired by real Vikings, whose existences were recorded in the sagas that were the subject of investigation by Jeb Stuart for the development of the series. . These include Erik the Red, Leif Erikson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, and William the Conqueror, just to name a few.

In the first installment, Vikings: Valhalla also showed an important character but one that left fans confused. Countess Jarl Haakon, played by Caroline Henderson, plays a fundamental role in the Netflix drama due to her incidence in the story arc of Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), one of the protagonists of the spin-off and a central part of the plot.

In true Viking fashion, Vikings: Valhalla is not without its gory and shocking twists, one of which is the death of Countess Haakon in the first season. The character who represents a real historical figure, in the series rules the lands of Kattegat and seems to have the power of precognition.

It is important to note that Vikings: Valhalla has just received praise from critics, but some fans of the Netflix drama began to criticize Henderson’s character, since he is played by an actress, while in real life he was known as Earl Jarl Haakon, a male figure. In this sense, fans wondered if the character that appears in the drama was actually a man.

While speaking to Metro about the character’s possible return with Vikings: Valhalla season 2 despite his death, Caroline went on to comment on fan references regarding Count Haakon being a male figure in the story, which had prompted some earlier complaints about the casting choice. This explained:

“I want to clear this up because I’ve heard people think he’s a male character, but he’s not.”

“He’s not a male character at all, he’s purely fictional. That said, of course she’s inspired by great warriors, great rulers – both female and male – from history.”