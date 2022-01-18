Vikings Valhalla: Showrunner of the drama confirms that it is planning several seasons

At the end of next month, it is expected that Netflix is ​​​​scheduling to premiere the first season of Vikings Valhalla, and since a statement was issued announcing the premiere of this prequel, fans of the original story of Vikings have been aware of the new details.

Before its long-awaited premiere, the showrunner and creator Jeb Stuart is already thinking much more about the future: “You have to do it for a program like this”, and in one of his interviews he related how important it is to plan in advance the future of a drama of such magnitude as Vikings Valhalla.

In the past year 2019, Netflix had ordered a total of 24 episodes of Vikings Valhalla, which were set 100 years after the events already seen in the original Vikings story. However, Stuart thrilled his fans when he revealed that they are in the works for a third season.

“We’re already in the build-up to season 3. There’s already a lot under the dam that’s exciting and big.”

Although Netflix has not yet confirmed its third or second season, it seems that the creator of this work decided to go ahead of production. Let’s remember that Vikings originally began to premiere through the History Channel, then it continued on Amazon Prime Video and, now, on Netflix.

The creator assured that his story has a large group of extremely cool characters, in addition, he also announced that his stories will be generated in different countries, so, unlike Vikings, now it will be necessary to look “beyond the horizon”.

The first season of Vikings Valhalla focuses primarily on three Vikings: famed explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his tough sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). In this drama you will see a lot of revenge, after King Aethelred II of England (Bosco Hogan), orders the slaughter of all the Danes in his land.

The creator of Vikings, Michael Hirst, will return to this new production of Vikings Valhalla, however, his occupation will be as an executive producer. Stuart says that he and Hirst had worked together years before on a TV show “that never got made”, but that he “enjoyed the process”.