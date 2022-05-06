Vikings Valhalla Season 2: Confirmed first cast change in Netflix drama

Vikings: Valhalla finally premiered its first season on the Netflix streaming platform at the end of February, as scheduled. With a total of eight episodes, with this first installment of the historical drama, fans met the Vikings in a plot set a century after the events of the original series that narrated the life of Ragnar Lodbrok and that of his children.

Currently, the series created by Michael Hirst has three seasons approved by Netflix, of which two are filmed. The second installment finished shooting late last year, while a third will begin production on set next summer, creator Jeb Stuart confirmed after the long-awaited premiere.

So far, the release date for season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla, which will also have eight episodes, is not confirmed, but what is known is that the cast of the series continues to expand with the inclusion of a new member. to the cast of characters, Deadline reported Thursday.

According to the outlet, actor Florian Munteanu has joined the cast of Vikings: Valhalla. In the Netflix streaming platform series, the new cast member will play George Maniakes, a real-life general of the Byzantine Empire who answers only to the Emir, the shared description reveals.

Although not confirmed with the announcement, Munteanu’s character is likely to be part of the story to be told with Vikings: Valhalla season 2, which will take the Vikings to other horizons according to Jeb Stuart. It will be interesting to see what connection General George Maniakes will have in the plot with Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada.

Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, played by Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), Leo Suter (Harald Hardrada), and King Norman William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a trail as they fight to survive in a world that is constantly changing and evolving.