Vikings: Valhalla Presents Its Bloodiest Trailer And Confirms The Release Date On Netflix

Vikings: The sequel to the successful Vikings series is seen again in a spectacular final trailer; the war of the Vikings against England already has a date. Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel to the successful historical series Vikings, can be seen again through a spectacular and bloody trailer in Spanish that you can see on these lines, the final advance before its next premiere on Netflix. And it is that those responsible have also taken the opportunity to confirm the premiere date of this new series, remembering that it will be available on the streaming platform from next February 25, 2022. Likewise, and coinciding with the announcement, it has been distributed the final poster of this first season.

Vikings returns to Netflix in February 2022

“London Bridge is going to fall. Vikings: Valhalla reaches a new bloody limit on February 25, 2022, on Netflix, ”they confirm from Netflix. So much so, that in just over a month we will be able to enjoy the new adventures of Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter and Harald Sigurdsson in a plot that will take place one hundred years after the end of Vikings, at the beginning of the 11th century, a time in which great Viking heroes wandered into the British Isles in search of war and glory.

“A new saga begins a century after the end of the original series, and narrates the adventures of the most famous Vikings that have ever existed”, we can read in the official synopsis of Vikings: Valhalla, a series that will have eight episodes whose script is supervised by Jeb Stuart, director and executive producer of it.

Starring Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson and Leo Sutter, who play the trio described above, the cast is rounded out by names like Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin and David Oakes. The first season of Vikings: Valhalla arrives on Netflix on February 25, 2022.