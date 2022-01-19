Vikings Valhalla: Netflix releases the first trailer for the drama loaded with violence and blood

Vikings: Valhalla is the spin-off of the historical drama Vikings, which will premiere on the Netflix streaming platform on February 25. And in the meantime, fans are preparing to enter a new Viking Age, which will tell the story 100 years after the events of the original series, which was inspired by the Norse sagas of Ragnar Lotbrok, who was played by Travis Fimmel.

The new series is being filmed from 2020 in Ireland. Vikings: Valhalla, so far has fully filmed two seasons of eight episodes each. The third part will begin shooting this year to complete an order of 24 deliveries in total, which were ordered by Netflix.

In the middle of last year, fans received the first teaser for Vikings: Valhalla which introduced some of its main characters. Now, with just over a month to go until fans see the premiere of the first eight episodes, Netflix released a new longer trailer revealing what’s to come.

The new promotional trailer for Vikings: Valhalla shows part of what will be the intensity of the great bloody battles that will be part of the stories told in the eight episodes of this first season. A war that the Vikings will wage against the English and that will leave the world totally devastated.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, Vikings: Valhalla is set over a thousand years in the early 11th century, and chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett). , his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and the ambitious Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Vikings: Valhalla trailer shows the bloody battles to come

As tensions between the Vikings and English royalty reach a bloody breaking point and the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and fields of battle, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

Fans will be immersed in this riveting storyline that will hint at great warriors of the past such as Ragnar, Bjorn, Rollo, Lagertha and Ivar, just to name a few. All of them will be remembered in the great hall of Kattegat and will serve as inspiration for the fights to come when Vikings: Valhalla premieres on Netflix.