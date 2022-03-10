Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix confirmed what was suspected about seasons 2 and 3

Vikings: Valhalla, the new series that serves as a sequel to the History Channel drama Vikings, premiered on the Netflix streaming platform last Friday, February 25, as planned. Now, the subscription service shed light this Wednesday on seasons 2 and 3 that tells the story of the new generation of Vikings 125 years after the events of Ragnar Lodbork.

The Vikings series that was created by Michael Hirst and that ended at the end of 2020 after 6 seasons, left an immense base of fans thirsty to know more about the Nordic sagas of the 9th and 10th centuries. Now, Netflix brought to the screens the first season of the spin-off Vikings: Valhalla composed of a total of eight episodes.

The new series that follows the Vikings a century after the era of Ragnar, Lagertha, Floki, Rollo, Ivar and Bjorn tells the story of Freydís Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and her half-brother Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), who undertake an exploratory adventure in the midst of the advance of Christianity over the paganism established by their ancestors throughout Europe. The series also focuses on Leo Suter’s ambitious Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson.

When the creation of the new historical drama for Netflix was announced, the streamer ordered the production of a total of 24 episodes, which were divided into three parts last year. With two installments fully filmed through December 2021 and the first season having released less than two weeks ago, fans have been wondering about a second installment whose renewal had not been made official.

During the first two days after launch, Vikings: Valhalla reached 80.5 million hours of views; and in the week that began to run from February 28 it obtained a total of 113.38 million. Currently, it ranks in the Top 10 on Netflix in 90 countries with 194 million hours watched.

It must be clear that Netflix was only waiting for the figures obtained by Vikings: Valhalla to make a decision about the future of the historical drama. Having exceeded expectations, the streamer has finally officially renewed the Jeb Stuart-created series for seasons 2 and 3, something fans have suspected for some time.

In this sense, the renewal of Vikings: Valhalla for seasons 2 and 3 was not a surprise since Stuart revealed after the premiere that in the summer of this year they will begin filming season 3, while fans await the release of the second. delivery very soon this year. This Stuart had to say with the renewal announcement:

“Valhalla fans — THANK YOU to the millions of people who have watched (and re-watched!) the first season.”

“The numbers have been mind-boggling and have exceeded my wildest expectations.”

“I am delighted to be able to confirm that we have finished and are already editing the second season and that production will begin soon on the third.”