Vikings: Valhalla – Netflix Announces Series Release Date

Vikings: This Tuesday (30), Netflix announced the debut date of Vikings: Valhalla, a spin-off series for the epic Vikings, from the History Channel. In this way, the episodes will be available on the platform from February 25, 2022. And to pique the curiosity of fans even more, the streaming giant also released some unpublished photos of the production.

As the images show, it is possible to visualize in more detail the relationship of some of the central characters in the narrative. The cast features Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Louis Davison as Prince Edmund and Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter.

Created and written by Jeb Stuart and Michael Hirst, the historical drama is set in the early 11th century, exploring some of the major adventures of famous figures. According to what has been found so far, the production will have 24 episodes in total.

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! Vikings: Varhalla arrives on Netflix on February 25th of next year.