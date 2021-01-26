Vikings: Valhalla – meet the cast of the series

This Tuesday (26), Netflix revealed some of the new names of the cast of Vikings: Valhalla, spin-off of the epic series originally shown by the History Channel.

Featured actors and actresses include Sam Corlett from Sabrina’s Dark World; Frida Gustavsson, from Swoon; Leo Suter, from The Liberator; Bradley Freegard, from Keeping Faith and Jóhannes Jóhannesson, from Cursed – The Legend of the Lake.

In addition to them, there is also Laura Berlin, from Immenhof – The Adventure of a Summer; David Oakes, from The Pillars of the Earth, and Caroline Henderson, from Tuya Siempre, who join Pollyanna McIntosh and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen.

The series is set in the beginning of the 11th century after Christ, narrating the adventures of some of the most famous Vikings that have ever existed, such as Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the infamous Norman king Guilherme, the Conqueror.

Learn more about the characters from Vikings: Valhalla, from Netflix.

The audience for Vikings: Valhalla can expect many epic and bloody battles, as the struggle for survival will be one of the main themes of the narrative. Sam Corlett’s character, for example, is Leif Eriksson, a very famous historical figure.

In the official synopsis of the series, he is described as a young man from a close-knit family, immersed in ancient pagan beliefs, as well as being an intrepid and physically strong sailor.

Frida Gustavsson plays Freydís Eiríksdóttir, whose main characteristics are obstinacy and a firm belief in the ancient gods. Like her brother, Leif, she comes to Kattegat as an outsider, but becomes an inspiration to everyone automatically.

Remember that the 6th season of Vikings recently debuted and ended the series in a very impressive way.

However, we can only wait for more news related to production on Netflix!