Vikings Valhalla: Leo Suter reveals what we suspected about the continuity of the series

Vikings Valhalla has become one of the most acclaimed Nordic dramas on the screens, which is why since its premiere last February, its viewers have not stopped talking about the upcoming events that will be broadcast in the second installment of this Netflix original drama.

On this occasion, it was the interpreter of Herald, Leo Suter, who decided to talk about it on the second installment of Vikings Valhalla. Let’s remember that this drama is a prequel to the original Vikings franchise. Until now it is known that the filming of the second installment ended in November 2021, and it is estimated that the release date will be issued in early 2023.

To the surprise of many viewers, the episodes will be directed by BAFTA-winning director Niels Arden Oplev, who also directed the pilot. The story of this series goes back a century after the end of the events seen in Vikings, and follows the stories of the characters Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eiriksdottir (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter).

Another of the good news that has been confirmed is that, Vikings Valhalla, has already been renewed for a third season by Netflix, apparently, the production of it will begin next month, and it is estimated that the following installments two and three will count with eight episodes.

In a recent interview, Leo Suter talked about what can possibly be expected from the three leads. In his confession he talked about how this next installment will show the characters being pushed to their limits after the Battle of Kattegat in the first season finale.

He also revealed that the actual historical events are quite related to Vikings Valhalla, since the life of his character Harald Hardrada was really amazing. However, as is well known, this Netflix drama has taken quite a few historical liberties to give its fans more action and entertainment. It’s really hard to predict where the story will go in Vikings: Valhalla, as the foundation of this drama is used quite loosely so the writers can go in more creative directions.