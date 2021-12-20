Vikings Valhalla: How the new Netflix series connects with Rollo’s story

Although the characters from Vikings will not appear in the sequel series Vikings: Valhalla due to the large time gap between the shows, the characters from the main series will still have an impact on the spin-off, such as Rollo, who is directly tied to a character.

Created by Michael Hirst, Vikings premiered on the History Channel in 2013 and was originally planned to be a miniseries, but the success of the first season earned it a second, so Vikings lived for a total of six seasons, eventually ending. in 2020.

The History Channel series covered the early years of the Viking era, and during its early seasons, the show’s main focus was on Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his travels alongside his Viking brothers, including his real brother, Rollo ( Clive Standen), and his best friend and exceptional boat builder, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård). Over time, the series began to shift its focus towards Ragnar’s children and its own travels, becoming the protagonists of the show and leading it after Ragnar’s death in season 4 and into the final episode.

Vikings: Valhalla takes place a century after the events of the original series, so it will cover the final years of the Age of Vikings (and might even show the battle that ended the Age of Vikings). As such, Valhalla Vikings will focus on a new group of characters, both Vikings and enemies of these legendary warriors, and will begin with the death of King Edward.

Another character that appears in Valhalla Vikings is William the Conqueror, a direct descendant of none other than Rollo de Normandy. William I, also known as William the Conqueror or William the Bastard, was the first Norman monarch of England. He literally fought for his place on the throne after Edward’s death, and his quest for the throne was only made more difficult by the fact that he was the son of the unmarried Duke Robert I of Normandy and his lover Herleva.

The original series did not give Rollo’s arc a proper closure, and while it is not possible for him to appear in Vikings: Valhalla as an active character in the story, he may appear in visions and flashbacks (something Vikings are no stranger to), of some sort. This way brings his story to an end while taking fans to another time in Viking history that will be very interesting to walk through.