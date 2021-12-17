Vikings Valhalla: Detail from the Netflix series that repeats the original story

The new Netflix show, Vikinos Valhalla, is a sequel to Vikings, which began airing in 2013 for six seasons on the History Channel. It was originally intended to be a miniseries, but it was popular enough to become a full-blown show.

The original series was inspired by the tales of Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking who eventually becomes a Scandinavian king. While Lothbrok’s character died in Vikings, there is still a chance that this new series could explore the character’s legacy and Ragnar’s impact on the Viking universe.

Vikings: Valhalla will continue 100 years after the end of the original show. While the original show gave viewers a look at the beginning of the Viking age, Vikings: Valhalla will look at the time period right at the end and how England took on the Vikings. The story will show the adventures of historically popular Vikings such as Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), Herald Hardrada, and William the Conqueror. Show creator Michael Hirst has returned for this series, having created Vikings. Without a doubt, the show will tie in with the previous one, connecting the events that took place previously to shape this new series.

Although the latest comments from the actors in the series do not reveal major spoilers, for example knowing the fate of some characters, they leave us a detail that already marks us how the events will be. The previous Vikings show was quite violent and many characters died, including the main one. This is exciting as it looks like violence with great battles will continue in Vikings Valhalla and unsurprisingly, the English will be the recipients of much of it.

The group of Vikings that the Netflix series will focus on are descendants of many warriors and explorers who find themselves in dire and violent situations. For example, Leif and Freydis are the sons of Erik the Red, the founder of the first Norse settlement in Greenland. In addition, there is the fight for the honor that the Vikings of this time have.

Vikings Valhalla is on its way to becoming one of the most exciting historical dramas of recent years, following in the footsteps of its predecessor. It will be interesting to see how different the story, tone, and characters will be from those in the original series. With the return of the original creative team, the Netflix series promises to be the perfect continuation of the original show.