Vikings: The Reason Gunnhild Might Sacrifice

The second part of the sixth season of Vikings will air on Amazon Prime Video on December 30 and the series will begin with the aftermath of the battle between the Vikings and Prince Oleg (played by Danila Kozlovsky). Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and his first wife Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) were caught in battle.

Likewise, fans had been left wondering what the future holds. Both are still alive in the trailer for the sixth part B of the season, but fans believe that Gunnhild will sacrifice himself.

At the end of the first half of season six, Gunnhild was fighting Ivar and his men aboard one of his ships. Despite being a brave maiden, she fought bravely but ended up injured and threw herself over the side of the boat to ward off the incoming arrows.

While some fans believed she managed to swim to safety, others feared the worst. Fortunately, the trailer for the new episodes showed that she was still alive, as she was concerned that “the golden age of the Vikings is over”.

In the new trailer, she is heard saying that the Vikings had already lost Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and that they couldn’t afford any more tragic deaths. She is expected to play a pivotal role in the last 10 episodes, and fans have seen her dressed in white, suggesting that she may have presented herself as a sacrifice.

On the one hand, some fans assure that Bjorn will die after the conflict with Rus is resolved, and Harald marries his wives, explaining in turn that if you stop the trailer and look closely at the scene with Gunnhild dressed in white, you can see Harald and Ingrid behind her, noting that they assume that this is their wedding, not Bjorn’s funeral. Noting at the same time that Gunnhild commits suicide at the wedding.

This isn’t the first time fans have suggested that Harald will take Bjorn’s wives in the final installment. Harald has always been on a mission to take what matters most to Bjorn, and he has been keeping an eye on his two wives from the beginning. Which is why fans believe that with nothing else to live for, Gunnhild will make the same sacrifice to stay by her husband’s side.

Speaking of their relationship, Sir Adamborson said: “Gunnhild is the perfect woman for Bjorn, she is a great warrior and she is a kind, intelligent, loyal, open and beautiful woman, she seems to respect and love him, but does not hesitate to challenge him, as in the Wessex scene, where she hits him and hits him again in his fight with King Harald.

Sadly, fans believe that their relationship won’t last until the final episodes, and they worry that she will choose to sacrifice herself as an escape. Ensuring that the character has various reasons for wanting to enter Valhalla, as she was eager to reunite with Lagertha, and she lost a baby with whom she hopes to reconnect in another life.



