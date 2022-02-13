Vikings: The Backstory Behind Kattegat, The Viking Village That Doesn’t Exist

Although Vikings occasionally (and unsubstantiatedly) draw on Viking legends, Kattegat is not a true Norwegian town and never has been, as far as we can tell. The series’ departure from historical fact is simultaneously one of the best and worst things in the series. Creator and head writer Michael Hirst has often taken actual historical figures, such as Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), and combined their separate stories into one saga.

He has also incorporated battles that actually happened but with different people, often decades apart. The use of a fictional location has allowed Hirst to adapt the Viking stories into a more dramatic narrative, without stepping on the toes of the locals.

That said, Kattegat is a real place, it’s just not habitable, even for the hardiest of Vikings. Here’s where to find the real Kattegat and how Hirst and company created their own on-screen village.

The town of Kattegat was created in Ireland

You will need a boat, preferably a Viking ship, to get to the real Kattegat. It is a body of water between Denmark in the west and Sweden in the east. The name comes from the Dutch for ‘cat’ and ‘hole’ or ‘throat’, a reference to the narrow outlet to the sea.

Since Vikings was not set in Atlantis, the series’ creators built the town of Kattegat on land rather than in the middle of its namesake. But it wasn’t in Norway, it was in Ireland, where Vikings is filmed for the most part.

When you see Vikings on screen pillaging their way through Britain, France, or Norway, the actors were probably in Ireland. But that’s not to say they had it easy: even without Scandinavian temperatures, the Irish weather contributed to the toughest Vikings scene Katheryn Winnick had to shoot.

The Kattegat on display was originally created at Lough Tay in County Wicklow. This beautiful little lake is also known as the Guinness Lake, not because it’s full of Guinness (as much fun as that is), but because part of it is owned by the Guinness family. However, in later seasons, the set was moved to Ashford Studios, also in County Wicklow, which will now host the Netflix prequel series Vikings: Valhalla.

Vikings has shot in some spectacular locations

Although Ragnar and company were infamous for traveling to (and invading) other countries, the Viking cast and crew were based in Ireland. Even the Siege of Paris in Season 3 was filmed on sets built at Ashford Studios, bolstered by CGI.

However, they did add stamps to their passports for certain scenes. For example, some of the Paris scenes from season four were filmed in Canada. And when Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) discovers the Land of the Gods in season 5, the black beach and waterfall that overwhelm him with the majesty of it are actually in Iceland, the country where Floki settled in real life.

The most ambitious shoot the Vikings creators did was in Morocco, for Björn’s (Alexander Ludwig) and Halfdan’s (Jasper Pääkkönen) less successful trips to Sicily and North Africa. The set of Sicily, home of the unfortunate Euphemius (Albano Jerónimo), was at Atlas Studios, the world’s largest film studio, in Ouarzazate, Morocco. If it looks familiar, it might be because it was also used in Kingdom of Heaven. Other scenes were filmed in the city of Errachidia in Morocco, and in Erfoud, in the part of Morocco that is in the Sahara desert. From rain and cold to desert heat, Vikings, like their namesake, have never done things the easy way.