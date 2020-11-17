Vikings: start date of season 6 episode B

History Channel, has yet to bring to the screens of fans of the historical drama Vikings, the second part of the last season 6, which has been waiting for months.

Let us remember that the production of the final episodes of Vikings has been interrupted by the blockade generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is currently affecting the world.

In this sense, since the History Channel has not officially commented, Vikings fans remain anxious on social networks speculating about the release date of the next episodes.

However, a Vikings star revealed during an interview when the final episodes of the historical drama will begin airing. Georgia Hirst, who plays Torvi on the series, is raising hopes of starting in the spring of 2021.

As Vikings fans know, Georgia Hirst is not only knowledgeable as one of the stars of the series, but as the daughter of showrunner Michael Hirst; reason why the source of information is reliable.

It turns out that in an interview with the Express.co.uk website, Georgia Hirstle told the outlet that the last season of Vikings had been shooting for about three years and that post-production was apparently delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why she You’ve heard of a start during the spring of 2021.



