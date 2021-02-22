Vikings: She did everything to take on the role of Lagertha!

When the Vikings series project was launched, Katheryn Winnick went out of her way to play the role of Lagertha!

The Vikings series has been a hit on your screens for several years now. It must be said that the plot is quite original, and the actors charismatic.

What would Vikings be without the great Ragnar (played by Travis Fimmel)? Without Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig), Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) or Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick)?

In fact, the latter is one of the most emblematic people of the series. It marked the viewers. Lagertha was Ragnar’s first wife.

And one thing is for sure, even before the series launched, Katheryn Winnick had no idea that her character would be on the show for that long.

Yet she did everything to get this role. She knew she was made for this one too. She therefore confided:

“I received the script from my agents… And they told me that, since Michael Hirst (the creator of the series editor’s note) was abroad in the UK, he wasn’t taking any meetings, so I had to record my casting in my living room. ”

The Vikings actress will never forget this casting. She was very stressed: “I admit I was really nervous because of my accent. Because I had never had to do with a Scandinavian accent before. ”

“I worked with a dialect trainer to try and put something on the tape. I knew they were focusing on casting Ragnar, so I didn’t hear from them for a while. ”

Afterwards, the actress received very positive news about the rest of the casting. So she went to Toronto. She ensures that she therefore gave herself body and soul to obtain this role:

“I gave myself a lot of trouble. And I really tried to do everything I could to get this part. “And this, until you put Lagertha in the skin:

“I ended up going to a Halloween costume store. And rent a costume to try and truly embody what the Vikings would wear for my screen test. ”

And imagine that it was this little extra that got her to take center stage in the series. Like what the efforts pay!

Katheryn Winnick therefore proves that one should never give up hope despite a few shortcomings. The key is to have the will to succeed!

She then met Travis Fimmel, her husband on the show. And the friendly love at first sight was immediate: “Immediately, when I met him, it stuck. He is such a great and pleasant actor. I felt so blessed. “